Britain 8, Czech Republic 3

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 2:38 AM

Britain 8, Czech Republic 3

Britain 0 2 3 0 1 0 2 0 8
Czech Republic 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 3

Britain

Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 113, Team Percentage: 81.

B. Mouat Shots: 21, Points: 80, Percentage: 95.

J. Dodds Shots: 14, Points: 33, Percentage: 59.

Czech Republic

Team Shots: 34, Team Points: 96, Team Percentage: 71.

T. Paul Shots: 21, Points: 57, Percentage: 68.

Z. Paulova Shots: 13, Points: 39, Percentage: 75.

