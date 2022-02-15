Britain 7, Sweden 6
|Britain
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|7
|Sweden
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|—
|6
Britain
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 284, Team Percentage: 90.
G. Hardie Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
B. Lammie Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
B. Mouat Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
H. McMillan Shots: 19, Points: 67, Percentage: 88.
Sweden
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 250, Team Percentage: 79.
N. Edin Shots: 20, Points: 53, Percentage: 66.
O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
R. Wranaa Shots: 19, Points: 56, Percentage: 74.
