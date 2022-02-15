Britain 7, Sweden 6 Britain 1 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 — 7 Sweden 0 1…

Britain 1 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 — 7 Sweden 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 2 — 6

Britain

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 284, Team Percentage: 90.

G. Hardie Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

B. Lammie Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

B. Mouat Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

H. McMillan Shots: 19, Points: 67, Percentage: 88.

Sweden

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 250, Team Percentage: 79.

N. Edin Shots: 20, Points: 53, Percentage: 66.

O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

R. Wranaa Shots: 19, Points: 56, Percentage: 74.

