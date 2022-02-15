OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Britain 7, Sweden 6

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 9:58 AM

Britain 1 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 7
Sweden 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 2 6

Britain

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 284, Team Percentage: 90.

G. Hardie Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

B. Lammie Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

B. Mouat Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

H. McMillan Shots: 19, Points: 67, Percentage: 88.

Sweden

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 250, Team Percentage: 79.

N. Edin Shots: 20, Points: 53, Percentage: 66.

O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

R. Wranaa Shots: 19, Points: 56, Percentage: 74.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

