Britain 7, Italy 5

Britain 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 2 1 0 — 7 Italy 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 5

Britain

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 280, Team Percentage: 88.

G. Hardie Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

B. Lammie Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

H. McMillan Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

B. Mouat Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

Italy

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 266, Team Percentage: 83.

S. Arman Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

S. Gonin Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

A. Mosaner Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

J. Retornaz Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

