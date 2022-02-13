Britain 7, Denmark 2
|Britain
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|—
|7
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|2
Britain
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 87.
J. Dodds Shots: 18, Points: 70, Percentage: 97.
H. Duff Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.
E. Muirhead Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.
V. Wright Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.
Denmark
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 234, Team Percentage: 81.
M. Dupont Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.
D. Dupont Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.
M. Halse Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.
M. Larsen Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.