Britain 6, Switzerland 5 Britain 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 — 6 Switzerland 0 0…

Britain 6, Switzerland 5

Britain 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 — 6 Switzerland 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 2 — 5

Britain

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 270, Team Percentage: 84.

G. Hardie Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

B. Lammie Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

H. McMillan Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.

B. Mouat Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 267, Team Percentage: 83.

S. Michel Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

B. Schwarz Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.

P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

