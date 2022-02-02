Britain 6, Canada 4
|Britain
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|—
|6
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|—
|4
Britain
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
B. Mouat Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 72.
J. Dodds Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.
Canada
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
J. Morris Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 68.
R. Homan Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 55.
