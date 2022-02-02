OLYMPICS NEWS: Opening ceremony details | Russia's Putin in Beijing for Olympics | Downhill skiing session update | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians
Britain 6, Canada 4

Britain 6, Canada 4

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 9:50 PM

Britain 6, Canada 4

Britain 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 1 6
Canada 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 4

Britain

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

B. Mouat Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 72.

J. Dodds Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.

Canada

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

J. Morris Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 68.

R. Homan Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 55.

