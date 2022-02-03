Britain 6, Canada 4 Britain 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 1 — 6 Canada 1 0 0 1…

Britain 6, Canada 4

Britain 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 1 — 6 Canada 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 — 4

Britain

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 116, Team Percentage: 74.

B. Mouat Shots: 24, Points: 69, Percentage: 72.

J. Dodds Shots: 15, Points: 47, Percentage: 78.

Canada

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 100, Team Percentage: 63.

J. Morris Shots: 24, Points: 65, Percentage: 68.

R. Homan Shots: 16, Points: 35, Percentage: 55.

