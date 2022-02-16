Britain 5, Canada 2 Britain 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 — 5 Canada 0 0…

Britain 5, Canada 2

Britain 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 — 5 Canada 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2

Britain

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 256, Team Percentage: 89.

G. Hardie Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.

B. Lammie Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.

H. McMillan Shots: 18, Points: 68, Percentage: 94.

B. Mouat Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.

Canada

Team Shots: 71, Team Points: 208, Team Percentage: 73.

B. Gallant Shots: 18, Points: 44, Percentage: 61.

M. Nichols Shots: 18, Points: 51, Percentage: 71.

G. Walker Shots: 18, Points: 67, Percentage: 93.

B. Gushue Shots: 17, Points: 46, Percentage: 68.

