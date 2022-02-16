Britain 5, Canada 2
|Britain
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—
|5
|Canada
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|2
Britain
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 256, Team Percentage: 89.
G. Hardie Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.
B. Lammie Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.
H. McMillan Shots: 18, Points: 68, Percentage: 94.
B. Mouat Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.
Canada
Team Shots: 71, Team Points: 208, Team Percentage: 73.
B. Gallant Shots: 18, Points: 44, Percentage: 61.
M. Nichols Shots: 18, Points: 51, Percentage: 71.
G. Walker Shots: 18, Points: 67, Percentage: 93.
B. Gushue Shots: 17, Points: 46, Percentage: 68.
