Britain 10, United States 5
|Britain
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|—
|10
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|—
|5
Britain
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 241, Team Percentage: 84.
J. Dodds Shots: 18, Points: 67, Percentage: 93.
H. Duff Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.
E. Muirhead Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.
V. Wright Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.
United States
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 209, Team Percentage: 73.
B. Hamilton Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.
T. Peterson Shots: 18, Points: 41, Percentage: 57.
T. Peterson Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.
N. Roth Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.