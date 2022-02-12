OLYMPIC NEWS: ROC skater Valieva cleared to compete | First Black speed skating gold medal | Must see Olympic photos | US skiers help each other
Britain 10, United States 5

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 9:41 AM

Britain 10, United States 5

Britain 2 0 2 0 0 1 0 2 0 3 10
United States 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 1 0 5

Britain

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 241, Team Percentage: 84.

J. Dodds Shots: 18, Points: 67, Percentage: 93.

H. Duff Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.

E. Muirhead Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.

V. Wright Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.

United States

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 209, Team Percentage: 73.

B. Hamilton Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.

T. Peterson Shots: 18, Points: 41, Percentage: 57.

T. Peterson Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.

N. Roth Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

