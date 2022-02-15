Britain 10, Japan 4 Britain 3 0 0 3 0 1 0 1 2 0 — 10 Japan 0 0…

Britain 10, Japan 4

Britain 3 0 0 3 0 1 0 1 2 0 — 10 Japan 0 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 — 4

Britain

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 218, Team Percentage: 85.

J. Dodds Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.

H. Duff Shots: 16, Points: 60, Percentage: 94.

E. Muirhead Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.

V. Wright Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.

Japan

Team Shots: 63, Team Points: 203, Team Percentage: 81.

Y. Suzuki Shots: 16, Points: 56, Percentage: 88.

C. Yoshida Shots: 16, Points: 46, Percentage: 72.

Y. Yoshida Shots: 16, Points: 60, Percentage: 94.

S. Fujisawa Shots: 15, Points: 41, Percentage: 68.

