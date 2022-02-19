Gold Medal Game
Britain 10, Japan 3
|Britain
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|—
|10
|Japan
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—
|3
Britain
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 256, Team Percentage: 89.
J. Dodds Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.
H. Duff Shots: 18, Points: 65, Percentage: 90.
E. Muirhead Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.
V. Wright Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.
Japan
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 225, Team Percentage: 78.
S. Fujisawa Shots: 18, Points: 50, Percentage: 69.
Y. Suzuki Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.
C. Yoshida Shots: 18, Points: 46, Percentage: 64.
Y. Yoshida Shots: 18, Points: 70, Percentage: 97.
