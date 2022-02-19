CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Britain 10, Japan 3

Britain 10, Japan 3

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 10:41 PM

Gold Medal Game

Britain 10, Japan 3

Britain 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 0 2 10
Japan 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 3

Britain

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 256, Team Percentage: 89.

J. Dodds Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.

H. Duff Shots: 18, Points: 65, Percentage: 90.

E. Muirhead Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.

V. Wright Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.

Japan

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 225, Team Percentage: 78.

S. Fujisawa Shots: 18, Points: 50, Percentage: 69.

Y. Suzuki Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.

C. Yoshida Shots: 18, Points: 46, Percentage: 64.

Y. Yoshida Shots: 18, Points: 70, Percentage: 97.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

