Balearic Islands suspends games to protest referee violence

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 5:21 PM

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Balearic Islands have canceled amateur soccer games this weekend to protest against violence toward referees.

The regional soccer federation for the Mediterranean archipelago said Friday that it is suspending all games this weekend for the soccer competitions under its control, which includes fifth- and sixth-division matches and futsal.

The decision comes after referees for the islands called for a strike.

Referees say that violence directed toward them during games has increased. Last weekend a referee suffered a punctured eardrum after being hit during a game.

The regional federation said it has the backing of Spain’s national soccer federation.

The decision won’t impact upper-division games.

