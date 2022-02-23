AUTO RACING: IndyCar opens in Florida; NASCAR heads to Cali

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Wise Power 400 Site: Fontana, California Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2 p.m., qualifying, 2:35 p.m.;…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Wise Power 400

Site: Fontana, California

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2 p.m., qualifying, 2:35 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m.

Track: Auto Club Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Did not race (pandemic).

Last race: Austin Cindric held off Bubba Wallace to win the Daytona 500.

Fast facts: Cindric’s victory came in his eighth career start in NASCAR’s top series. … Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. are second and third in the standings. Truex won both stages. … Three-time 500 winner Denny Hamlin failed to finish for the first time in 17 Daytona 500s.

Next race: March 6, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Production Alliance 300

Site: Fontana, California.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, noon, qualifying, 12:30 p.m. and race, 5 p.m.

Track: Auto Club Speedway.

Race distance: 150 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: Did not race (pandemic).

Last race: Austin Hill won at Daytona in his first start as a full-time driver in the series.

Fast facts: Hill edged ahead of A.J. Allmendinger just before a caution froze the field, making Hill the winner. … Allmendinger is the points leader by four ahead of Hill. … Defending series champion Daniel Hemric finished 28th, four laps down.

Next race: March 5, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Zane Smith won at Daytona in overtime after a 17-car pileup on the final lap.

Next race: March 4, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Max Verstappen passed seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton on the final lap and won his first series championship.

Next race: March 20, Sakhir, Bahrain (season opener).

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Site: St. Petersburg, Florida.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:40 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 9 a.m., qualifying, 12:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 12:25 p.m.

Track: Road course.

Race distance: 100 laps, 180 miles.

Last year: Colton Herta won from the pole position.

Last race: Herta won the season finale at Long Beach, California, as Alex Palou wrapped up the series championship.

Fast facts: This is the season-opener for the series. … Palou beat Josef Newgarden by 38 points for the championship. … Palou and Herta shared the series lead with three victories each.

Next race: March 20, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Justin Ashley won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car in Pomona, California,

Next event: Feb. 25-27, Chandler, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: March 4-5, Paige, Texas.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

