Arkansas Girls Prep Poll

Following are the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:

OVERALL Record Pts Prv 1. Conway (15) 23-1 159 1 2 North Little Rock 20-3 138 2 3. Farmington 26-1 124 3 4. Melbourne (1) 26-0 103 5 5. FS Northside 19-3 92 4 6. Springdale Har-Ber 17-4 75 6 7. Bergman 33-0 63 7 8. Greenwood 18-4 53 8 9. Lake Hamilton 21-2 31 10 10.Jonesboro 15-6 11 NR (tie) Southside Batesville 25-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes: LR Christian 6, Bryant 4, Nashville 4, West Memphis 3, Nettleton 2, Cabot 1.

Class 6A Record Pts Prv 1. Conway (16) 23-1 80 1 2. North Little Rock 20-3 63 2 3. FS Northside 19-3 44 3 4. Springdale Har-Ber 17-4 37 4 5. LR Central 15-7 8 5

Others receiving votes: Rogers Heritage 4, Bryant 3, Cabot 1.

Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Greenwood (12) 18-4 76 1 2. Lake Hamilton (3) 21-2 60 2 3. Jonesboro 15-6 37 4 4. LR Christian 19-3 34 3 5. Marion 17-7 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Vilonia 8, West Memphis (1) 5, Benton 5, Jacksonville 4, Paragould 1.

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Farmington (16) 26-1 80 1 2. Southside Batesville 25-1 62 2 3. Nashville 25-2 50 3 4. Wynne 19-5 26 4 5. Magnolia 18-4 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Morrilton 9, Gentry 1, Pottsville 1.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Bergman (16) 33-0 80 1 2. Booneville 25-0 64 2 3. Lamar 23-2 43 3 4. Centerpoint 23-2 30 4 5. Mountain View 16-5 6 5 (tie) Clinton 23-4 6 NR (tie) Valley Springs 23-9 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Manila 3, Fouke 1, Harding Academy 1.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Melbourne (16) 26-0 80 1 2. Bigelow 18-2 52 3 3. Marmaduke 32-3 48 2 4. Quitman 23-3 31 4 5. Rector 20-6 10 5

Others receiving votes: Mountainburg 8, Tuckerman 7, Horatio 3, Fordyce 2, Salem 2.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Norfork (9) 28-7 71 1 2. Mount Vernon-Enola (5) 25-3 66 2 3. Kirby (2) 24-6 43 4 4. Mammoth Spring 23-7 38 3 5. Kingston 22-8 12 5

Others receiving votes: Dermott 9, West Side Greers Ferry 1.

