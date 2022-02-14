OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Arkansas Girls Prep Poll

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 7:52 PM

Following are the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:

OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Conway (15) 23-1 159 1
2 North Little Rock 20-3 138 2
3. Farmington 26-1 124 3
4. Melbourne (1) 26-0 103 5
5. FS Northside 19-3 92 4
6. Springdale Har-Ber 17-4 75 6
7. Bergman 33-0 63 7
8. Greenwood 18-4 53 8
9. Lake Hamilton 21-2 31 10
10.Jonesboro 15-6 11 NR
(tie) Southside Batesville 25-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes: LR Christian 6, Bryant 4, Nashville 4, West Memphis 3, Nettleton 2, Cabot 1.

Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Conway (16) 23-1 80 1
2. North Little Rock 20-3 63 2
3. FS Northside 19-3 44 3
4. Springdale Har-Ber 17-4 37 4
5. LR Central 15-7 8 5

Others receiving votes: Rogers Heritage 4, Bryant 3, Cabot 1.

Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (12) 18-4 76 1
2. Lake Hamilton (3) 21-2 60 2
3. Jonesboro 15-6 37 4
4. LR Christian 19-3 34 3
5. Marion 17-7 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Vilonia 8, West Memphis (1) 5, Benton 5, Jacksonville 4, Paragould 1.

Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Farmington (16) 26-1 80 1
2. Southside Batesville 25-1 62 2
3. Nashville 25-2 50 3
4. Wynne 19-5 26 4
5. Magnolia 18-4 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Morrilton 9, Gentry 1, Pottsville 1.

Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Bergman (16) 33-0 80 1
2. Booneville 25-0 64 2
3. Lamar 23-2 43 3
4. Centerpoint 23-2 30 4
5. Mountain View 16-5 6 5
(tie) Clinton 23-4 6 NR
(tie) Valley Springs 23-9 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Manila 3, Fouke 1, Harding Academy 1.

Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Melbourne (16) 26-0 80 1
2. Bigelow 18-2 52 3
3. Marmaduke 32-3 48 2
4. Quitman 23-3 31 4
5. Rector 20-6 10 5

Others receiving votes: Mountainburg 8, Tuckerman 7, Horatio 3, Fordyce 2, Salem 2.

Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Norfork (9) 28-7 71 1
2. Mount Vernon-Enola (5) 25-3 66 2
3. Kirby (2) 24-6 43 4
4. Mammoth Spring 23-7 38 3
5. Kingston 22-8 12 5

Others receiving votes: Dermott 9, West Side Greers Ferry 1.

