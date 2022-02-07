Arkansas Girls Prep Poll

Following are the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
|OVERALL
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Conway (17)
|20-1
|170
|1
|2
|North Little Rock
|18-3
|142
|2
|3. Farmington
|24-1
|137
|4
|4. FS Northside (1)
|18-2
|102
|3
|5. Melbourne
|23-0
|98
|5
|6. Springdale Har-Ber
|15-4
|80
|7
|7. Bergman
|30-0
|79
|6
|8. Greenwood
|16-4
|54
|8
|9. LR Central
|15-5
|35
|9
|10. Lake Hamilton
|18-2
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: LR Christian 7, Southside Batesville 5, Bryant 3, Jonesboro 3.
|Class 6A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Conway (17)
|21-1
|85
|1
|2. North Little Rock
|18-3
|67
|2
|3. FS Northside
|18-2
|47
|3
|4. Springdale Har-Ber
|15-4
|38
|4
|5. LR Central
|15-5
|18
|5
Others receiving votes: None..
|Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Greenwood (13)
|16-4
|80
|1
|2. Lake Hamilton (4)
|18-2
|65
|3
|3. LR Christian (4)
|17-3
|35
|2
|4. Jonesboro
|13-6
|35
|4
|5. Vilonia
|15-4
|25
|5
Others receiving votes: Marion 10, Benton 9, Jacksonville 1, Paragould
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Farmington (17)
|24-1
|85
|1
|2. Southside Batesville
|22-1
|65
|2
|3. Nashville
|21-2
|54
|3
|4. Wynne
|16-5
|19
|NR
|5. Gentry
|22-2
|16
|5
Others receiving votes: : Morrilton 6, Lonoke 4, Pottsville 3, Magnolia 2, Star City 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bergman (17)
|30-0
|85
|1
|2. Booneville
|23-0
|67
|2
|3. Lamar
|21-2
|42
|3
|4. Centerpoint
|21-2
|25
|5
|5. Mountain View
|15-4
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Manila 12, Valley Springs 2, Clinton 1, Corning 1, Harding Academy 1, Mayflower 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Melbourne (16)
|23-0
|84
|1
|2. Marmaduke (1)
|32-2
|69
|2
|3. Bigelow
|16-2
|39
|3
|4. Quitman
|21-2
|37
|3
|5. Rector
|19-6
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mountainburg 5, Tuckerman 4, Horatio 3, Flippin 1, Fordyce 1, Salem 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Norfork (12)
|27-6
|79
|1
|2. Mount Vernon-Enola (5)
|24-2
|69
|2
|3. Mammoth Spring
|21-6
|51
|3
|4. Kirby
|23-6
|37
|4
|5. Kingston
|21-7
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: West Side Greers Ferry 6, Dermott 4, Wonderview 1.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.