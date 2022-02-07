Arkansas Girls Prep Poll

Following are the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A,…

Following are the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:

OVERALL Record Pts Prv 1. Conway (17) 20-1 170 1 2 North Little Rock 18-3 142 2 3. Farmington 24-1 137 4 4. FS Northside (1) 18-2 102 3 5. Melbourne 23-0 98 5 6. Springdale Har-Ber 15-4 80 7 7. Bergman 30-0 79 6 8. Greenwood 16-4 54 8 9. LR Central 15-5 35 9 10. Lake Hamilton 18-2 20 NR

Others receiving votes: LR Christian 7, Southside Batesville 5, Bryant 3, Jonesboro 3.

Class 6A Record Pts Prv 1. Conway (17) 21-1 85 1 2. North Little Rock 18-3 67 2 3. FS Northside 18-2 47 3 4. Springdale Har-Ber 15-4 38 4 5. LR Central 15-5 18 5

Others receiving votes: None..

Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Greenwood (13) 16-4 80 1 2. Lake Hamilton (4) 18-2 65 3 3. LR Christian (4) 17-3 35 2 4. Jonesboro 13-6 35 4 5. Vilonia 15-4 25 5

Others receiving votes: Marion 10, Benton 9, Jacksonville 1, Paragould

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Farmington (17) 24-1 85 1 2. Southside Batesville 22-1 65 2 3. Nashville 21-2 54 3 4. Wynne 16-5 19 NR 5. Gentry 22-2 16 5

Others receiving votes: : Morrilton 6, Lonoke 4, Pottsville 3, Magnolia 2, Star City 1.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Bergman (17) 30-0 85 1 2. Booneville 23-0 67 2 3. Lamar 21-2 42 3 4. Centerpoint 21-2 25 5 5. Mountain View 15-4 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Manila 12, Valley Springs 2, Clinton 1, Corning 1, Harding Academy 1, Mayflower 1.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Melbourne (16) 23-0 84 1 2. Marmaduke (1) 32-2 69 2 3. Bigelow 16-2 39 3 4. Quitman 21-2 37 3 5. Rector 19-6 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Mountainburg 5, Tuckerman 4, Horatio 3, Flippin 1, Fordyce 1, Salem 1.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Norfork (12) 27-6 79 1 2. Mount Vernon-Enola (5) 24-2 69 2 3. Mammoth Spring 21-6 51 3 4. Kirby 23-6 37 4 5. Kingston 21-7 8 NR

Others receiving votes: West Side Greers Ferry 6, Dermott 4, Wonderview 1.

