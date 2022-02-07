Arkansas Basketball Poll List

Following are the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A,…

Following are the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:

OVERALL 1. North Little Rock (12) 18-3 165 1 2. Jonesboro (5) 18-3 147 2 3. Magnolia 19-0 125 3 4. LR Parkview 16-3 114 4 5. Farmington 23-1 87 6 (tie) Fayetteville 16-4 87 7 7. Springdale 14-5 49 8 8. Maumelle 18-3 42 5 9. Bryant 15-4 37 10 10. Marion 14-5 25 NR

Others receiving votes: Blytheville 16, Lake Hamilton 16, Springdale Har-Ber 11, Bentonville 9, Conway 3, Bentonville West 1, Arkadelphia 1.

CLASS 6A 1. North Little Rock (17) 18-3 85 1 2. Fayetteville 16-4 67 2 3. Springdale 14-5 43 3 4. Bryant 14-5 32 5 5. Bentonville 15-6 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber 6.

CLASS 5A 1. Jonesboro (15) 18-3 82 1 2. LR Parkview (1) 16-3 69 2 3. Maumelle (1) 18-3 40 3 4. Lake Hamilton 17-3 33 5 5. Marion 17-5 29 4

Others receiving votes: Sylvan Hills 1, Pine Bluff 1.

CLASS 4A 1. Magnolia (14) 19-0 79 1 2. Farmington (3) 23-1 70 2 3. Blytheville 21-3 52 3 4. Arkadelphia 21-1 36 4 5. Fountain Lake 21-2 10 5

Others receiving votes: Berryville 3, Morrilton 3, Forrest City 2.

CLASS 3A 1. Dumas (12) 19-2 79 1 2. Elkins (2) 19-4 61 3 3. Osceola (2) 14-4 42 NR 4. Walnut Ridge 16-3 21 5 5. Rose Bud 18-4 16 2

Others receiving votes: Manila 13, Mayflower (1) 7, Bergman 6, Cave City 4, Waldron 4, Episcopal Collegiate 3, Riverview 2, Rivercrest 1, Booneville 1, Baptist Prep 1.

¤ CLASS 2A 1. Lavaca (17) 26-1 85 1 2. Buffalo Island 24-5 52 2 3. Eureka Springs 25-3 46 3 4. Dierks 21-1 39 4 5. Sloan-Hendrix 21-5 19 5

Others receiving votes: Junction City 9, Acorn 3, Rector 2.

CLASS 1A 1. Marked Tree (9) 20-1 71 3 2. West Side GF (6) 26-5 69 4 3. Wonderview (1) 28-2 46 1 (tie) The New School (1) 29-3 46 5 5. County Line 28-4 19 2

Others receiving votes: Bradley 3, Calico Rock 1.

