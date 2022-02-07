OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Home » Sports » Arkansas Basketball Poll List

Arkansas Basketball Poll List

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 8:51 PM

Following are the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:

OVERALL
1. North Little Rock (12) 18-3 165 1
2. Jonesboro (5) 18-3 147 2
3. Magnolia 19-0 125 3
4. LR Parkview 16-3 114 4
5. Farmington 23-1 87 6
(tie) Fayetteville 16-4 87 7
7. Springdale 14-5 49 8
8. Maumelle 18-3 42 5
9. Bryant 15-4 37 10
10. Marion 14-5 25 NR

Others receiving votes: Blytheville 16, Lake Hamilton 16, Springdale Har-Ber 11, Bentonville 9, Conway 3, Bentonville West 1, Arkadelphia 1.

CLASS 6A
1. North Little Rock (17) 18-3 85 1
2. Fayetteville 16-4 67 2
3. Springdale 14-5 43 3
4. Bryant 14-5 32 5
5. Bentonville 15-6 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber 6.

CLASS 5A
1. Jonesboro (15) 18-3 82 1
2. LR Parkview (1) 16-3 69 2
3. Maumelle (1) 18-3 40 3
4. Lake Hamilton 17-3 33 5
5. Marion 17-5 29 4

Others receiving votes: Sylvan Hills 1, Pine Bluff 1.

CLASS 4A
1. Magnolia (14) 19-0 79 1
2. Farmington (3) 23-1 70 2
3. Blytheville 21-3 52 3
4. Arkadelphia 21-1 36 4
5. Fountain Lake 21-2 10 5

Others receiving votes: Berryville 3, Morrilton 3, Forrest City 2.

CLASS 3A
1. Dumas (12) 19-2 79 1
2. Elkins (2) 19-4 61 3
3. Osceola (2) 14-4 42 NR
4. Walnut Ridge 16-3 21 5
5. Rose Bud 18-4 16 2

Others receiving votes: Manila 13, Mayflower (1) 7, Bergman 6, Cave City 4, Waldron 4, Episcopal Collegiate 3, Riverview 2, Rivercrest 1, Booneville 1, Baptist Prep 1.

¤
CLASS 2A
1. Lavaca (17) 26-1 85 1
2. Buffalo Island 24-5 52 2
3. Eureka Springs 25-3 46 3
4. Dierks 21-1 39 4
5. Sloan-Hendrix 21-5 19 5

Others receiving votes: Junction City 9, Acorn 3, Rector 2.

CLASS 1A
1. Marked Tree (9) 20-1 71 3
2. West Side GF (6) 26-5 69 4
3. Wonderview (1) 28-2 46 1
(tie) The New School (1) 29-3 46 5
5. County Line 28-4 19 2

Others receiving votes: Bradley 3, Calico Rock 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

