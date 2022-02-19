OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Argentines Schwartzman and Cerundolo to play Rio Open semi

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 2:09 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman and countryman Francisco Cerundolo will meet in the semifinals of the Rio Open clay-court tournament.

Third-seeded Schwartzman beat Spain’s Pablo Andujar 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 in the delayed quarterfinals on Saturday. Hours earlier, Cerundolo topped Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Quarterfinals and semifinals are being played on Saturday due to heavy rain falling in Rio de Janeiro during the week. The semifinals are scheduled for the evening.

Schwartzman said after the almost four-hour match that he is not sure whether he will be fit to play in the semifinals and asked organizers for more rest.

“We have to take care of players. Entering the court within two hours to play a semifinal would be an embarrassment,” Schwartzman said. “I don’t know whether I will be able to play. If ATP gives me time to rest it will be a good match.”

Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy will face Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals with the winner playing Italy’s Fabio Fognini or Argentina’s Federico Coria in the semifinals.

