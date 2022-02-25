CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » Antonio Conte insists he…

Antonio Conte insists he is ‘committed’ to Tottenham

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 1:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte insists he is “committed” to the club despite questioning his future there after a surprise midweek loss at relegation-threatened Burnley.

Conte said Friday he has spoken to chairman Daniel Levy and that Tottenham is pleased with his performance even after losing four of their last five games in the English Premier League.

“Our chairman Daniel Levy, he knows very well that I’m here to help the club in every moment and will help the club until the end,” Conte said. “He shows me great consideration every day and for this reason I am committed for this club much more because I know that the consideration of the club about myself is very, very high.”

After losing to Burnley 1-0, the Italian cast doubt about his future at the north London club after 3 1/2 months in the job.

Conte acknowledged Friday he’s emotional after games, especially after losses.

“When I lose a game my mood is very bad, and I prefer to stay alone. For sure I need one day to recover, at least. It’s me, you understand? I don’t like to lose. If you ask me what I hate in life, it’s to lose games. I am an honest person. It is difficult for me to lie or to hide the truth.”

Eighth-placed Tottenham visits Leeds on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up