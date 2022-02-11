OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign | Where are the Black figure skaters? | Top photos | Local Olympians
Aaronson scores 2nd league goal of season for Salzburg

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 8:11 PM

American midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored his second league goal of the season, helping Red Bull Salzburg come from behind in a 2-1 win at Rapid Vienna on Friday night as the season resumed following a two-month winter break.

The 21-year-old from Medford, New Jersey, scored a tying goal from near the penalty spot in the 64th minute, running onto Noah Okafor’s cross and beating goalkeeper Paul Gartler.

Aaronson’s other league goal this season was against Rapid on Sept. 19. He also scored two goals in the Champions League playoff round.

Okafor scored a go-ahead goal in the 77th for Salzburg.

