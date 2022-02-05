OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
5 more minor leaguers suspended for drug tests, total now 14

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 5:35 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers Joe Flores of Colorado, Lenny Polanco and Jesus Tovar of Minnesota and Alan Ramirez of Miami were suspended for 60 games each Friday following positive tests for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol under baseball’s minor league drug program.

All four are assigned to the Dominican Summer League.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Austin Reich was suspended for 50 games following a positive test for Amphetamine, a banned stimulant. He is assigned to High-A West Eugene.

Fourteen players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program.

Players with major league contracts have not been tested since Dec. 1 while Major League Baseball and the players’ association negotiate in collective bargaining following the expiration of the labor contract and Joint Drug Program.

