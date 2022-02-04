OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US men's curling reach semis | NHL players return for 2026 Olympics? | Top photos
Home » Sports » 4th-seed Carreño-Busta out of…

4th-seed Carreño-Busta out of Rio Open, Schwartzman wins

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 11:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Spain’s Pablo Carreño-Busta, the No. 4 seed and the 18th-ranked player in the world, was eliminated at the Rio Open clay court tournament Wednesday, falling 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to Fabio Fognini of Italy in a round-of-16 clash.

Fognini advanced to face Argentina’s Federico Coria in the quarterfinals. Coria beat Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4.

“There’s the feeling that I worked for this. I was fighting until the end,” Fognini said after the match. “This South American has always been my favorite place to be, so I am glad to be in the quarterfinals in Rio.”

Spain’s Pablo Andujar beat eighth-seeded Albert Ramos-Viñolas 7-5, 5-7, 6-3. His adversary in the next round will be the No. 3 seed, Argentinian Diego Schwartzman.

Schwartzman beat Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-1. 6-1.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up