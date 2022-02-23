CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC releases new mask guidelines | MCPS changes mask requirements for athletic season | Fairfax schools updates mask guidance | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Sports » 2022 Minnesota Girls' High…

2022 Minnesota Girls’ High School Hockey State Tournament

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 11:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
2022 Minnesota Girls State Hockey Tournament
CLASS 2A
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Thursday, Feb. 24
Quarterfinal

Edina (25-2-0) vs. Northfield (19-5-3), 11 a.m.

Minnetonka (22-6-0) vs. Burnsville (22-5-1), 1 p.m.

Andover (27-0-0) vs. Brainerd/Little Falls (17-11-0), 6 p.m.

Maple Grove (20-6-2) vs. Gentry Academy (22-6-0), 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25
Semifinal

Edina/Northfield winner vs. Minnetonka/Burnsville winner, 6 p.m.

Andover/Brainerd winner vs. Maple Grove/Gentry winner, 8 p.m.

Consolation Semifinal
At TRIA Rink

Edina/Northfield loser vs. Minnetonka/Burnsville loser, 10 a.m.

Andover/Brainerd loser vs. Maple Grove/Gentry loser, noon

Andover vs. Moorhead, noon

Saturday, Feb. 26
Consolation Championship
At TRIA Rink

Consolation semifinal winners, noon

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Third place

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Quarterfinal

Orono 2, Mankato East 1

Proctor/Hermantown 6, Albert Lea 2

Warroad 7, River Lakes 0

South St. Paul 3, Luverne 1

Friday, Feb. 25
Semifinal

Orono vs. Proctor-Hermatown, 11 a.m.

Warroad vs. South St. Paul, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24
Consolation Semifinal
At TRIA Rink

Mankato East vs. Albert Lea, 11 a.m.

River Lakes vs. Luverne, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26
Consolation Championship
At TRIA Rink

Consolation semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Third place

Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up