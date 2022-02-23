2022 Minnesota Girls’ High School Hockey State Tournament

2022 Minnesota Girls State Hockey Tournament CLASS 2A At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Thursday, Feb. 24 Quarterfinal Edina (25-2-0)…

2022 Minnesota Girls State Hockey Tournament CLASS 2A At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Thursday, Feb. 24 Quarterfinal

Edina (25-2-0) vs. Northfield (19-5-3), 11 a.m.

Minnetonka (22-6-0) vs. Burnsville (22-5-1), 1 p.m.

Andover (27-0-0) vs. Brainerd/Little Falls (17-11-0), 6 p.m.

Maple Grove (20-6-2) vs. Gentry Academy (22-6-0), 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25 Semifinal

Edina/Northfield winner vs. Minnetonka/Burnsville winner, 6 p.m.

Andover/Brainerd winner vs. Maple Grove/Gentry winner, 8 p.m.

Consolation Semifinal At TRIA Rink

Edina/Northfield loser vs. Minnetonka/Burnsville loser, 10 a.m.

Andover/Brainerd loser vs. Maple Grove/Gentry loser, noon

Andover vs. Moorhead, noon

Saturday, Feb. 26 Consolation Championship At TRIA Rink

Consolation semifinal winners, noon

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Third place

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Wednesday, Feb. 23 Quarterfinal

Orono 2, Mankato East 1

Proctor/Hermantown 6, Albert Lea 2

Warroad 7, River Lakes 0

South St. Paul 3, Luverne 1

Friday, Feb. 25 Semifinal

Orono vs. Proctor-Hermatown, 11 a.m.

Warroad vs. South St. Paul, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24 Consolation Semifinal At TRIA Rink

Mankato East vs. Albert Lea, 11 a.m.

River Lakes vs. Luverne, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26 Consolation Championship At TRIA Rink

Consolation semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Third place

Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

