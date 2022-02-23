2022 Minnesota Girls’ High School Hockey State Tournament

|2022 Minnesota Girls State Hockey Tournament
|CLASS 2A
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Thursday, Feb. 24
|Quarterfinal
Edina (25-2-0) vs. Northfield (19-5-3), 11 a.m.
Minnetonka (22-6-0) vs. Burnsville (22-5-1), 1 p.m.
Andover (27-0-0) vs. Brainerd/Little Falls (17-11-0), 6 p.m.
Maple Grove (20-6-2) vs. Gentry Academy (22-6-0), 8 p.m.
|Friday, Feb. 25
|Semifinal
Edina/Northfield winner vs. Minnetonka/Burnsville winner, 6 p.m.
Andover/Brainerd winner vs. Maple Grove/Gentry winner, 8 p.m.
|Consolation Semifinal
|At TRIA Rink
Edina/Northfield loser vs. Minnetonka/Burnsville loser, 10 a.m.
Andover/Brainerd loser vs. Maple Grove/Gentry loser, noon
Andover vs. Moorhead, noon
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|Consolation Championship
|At TRIA Rink
Consolation semifinal winners, noon
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Third place
Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
|Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
|CLASS 1A
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Wednesday, Feb. 23
|Quarterfinal
Orono 2, Mankato East 1
Proctor/Hermantown 6, Albert Lea 2
Warroad 7, River Lakes 0
South St. Paul 3, Luverne 1
|Friday, Feb. 25
|Semifinal
Orono vs. Proctor-Hermatown, 11 a.m.
Warroad vs. South St. Paul, 1 p.m.
|Thursday, Feb. 24
|Consolation Semifinal
|At TRIA Rink
Mankato East vs. Albert Lea, 11 a.m.
River Lakes vs. Luverne, 1 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|Consolation Championship
|At TRIA Rink
Consolation semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
|At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
|Third place
Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.
|Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
