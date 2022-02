Sunday, Jan. 30 EAST Syracuse 80, Pittsburgh 72 SOUTH Florida St. 62, Virginia 37 South Carolina 62, Florida 50 ___

Sunday, Jan. 30

EAST

Syracuse 80, Pittsburgh 72

SOUTH

Florida St. 62, Virginia 37

South Carolina 62, Florida 50

___

