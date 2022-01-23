Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Jan. 23
EAST
Boston College 79, Miami 66
Maryland 87, Northwestern 59
Mount St. Mary’s 71, CCSU 60
Northeastern 67, William & Mary 57
Rhode Island 68, Davidson 54
St. Francis (NY) 69, Bryant 56
UConn 75, St. John’s 57
Vermont 71, Hartford 44
Villanova 74, Creighton 64
SOUTH
Georgia Tech 55, North Carolina 38
Mississippi 63, Kentucky 54
St. Bonaventure 81, George Mason 74
Towson 72, UNC-Wilmington 49
MIDWEST
Dayton 52, Fordham 48
FAR WEST
Hawaii 73, CS Bakersfield 66
___
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.