Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 3:00 PM

Sunday, Jan. 23

EAST

Boston College 79, Miami 66

Maryland 87, Northwestern 59

Mount St. Mary’s 71, CCSU 60

Northeastern 67, William & Mary 57

Rhode Island 68, Davidson 54

St. Francis (NY) 69, Bryant 56

UConn 75, St. John’s 57

Vermont 71, Hartford 44

Villanova 74, Creighton 64

SOUTH

Georgia Tech 55, North Carolina 38

Mississippi 63, Kentucky 54

St. Bonaventure 81, George Mason 74

Towson 72, UNC-Wilmington 49

MIDWEST

Dayton 52, Fordham 48

FAR WEST

Hawaii 73, CS Bakersfield 66

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

