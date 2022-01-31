CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Wild LW Jordan Greenway gets 3-year, $9 million extension

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 2:59 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild and left wing Jordan Greenway agreed Monday to a three-year, $9 million contract extension that runs through the 2024-25 season.

The 24-year-old Greenway has four goals, nine assists and a career-high plus-17 rating in 33 games for the Wild this season. He is third on the team with 82 hits. The 6-foot-6, 231-pound Greenway has thrived on a line with fellow heavy hitters Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno.

Greenway made his debut with the Wild four years ago, when he became the first hockey player to participate in the Olympics, the NCAA tournament and the NHL playoffs all in the same season. He also became the first player in Wild history to record his first career goal in the playoffs.

Greenway, a 2015 second-round draft pick who played for Boston University, has 30 goals and 68 assists in 243 regular season games with Minnesota.

The Wild, who play Wednesday at Chicago, are 8-0-1 in their last nine games.

