Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 41, Faulkton 37

Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Miller 31

Baltic 61, McCook Central/Montrose 50

Belle Fourche 58, Hill City 50

Britton-Hecla 45, Tiospa Zina Tribal 42

Castlewood 56, Dell Rapids St. Mary 37

Centerville 47, Freeman 33

Chamberlain 55, Gregory 44

Colman-Egan 42, Arlington 40

Corsica/Stickney 61, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38

Deubrook 56, Alcester-Hudson 34

Ellendale, N.D. 41, Leola/Frederick 36

Flandreau 58, Deuel 19

Florence/Henry 67, Webster 32

Hamlin 74, DeSmet 47

Hanson 53, Howard 37

Huron 55, Brookings 37

Irene-Wakonda 47, Scotland 42

Kimball/White Lake 55, Bridgewater-Emery 52

Lennox 47, Parker 16

Milbank 59, Waubay/Summit 25

Mott-Regent, N.D. 51, Bison 37

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Redfield 23

New Underwood 39, Little Wound 34

Philip 45, Lower Brule 44

Pierre 55, Douglas 14

Platte-Geddes 52, Burke 35

Sioux Falls Christian 50, Garretson 32

Sioux Falls Jefferson 46, Yankton 42

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 78, Aberdeen Central 40

Sioux Falls Washington 64, Marshall, Minn. 58

Sioux Valley 86, Chester 53

Sully Buttes 54, Timber Lake 41

Tea Area 55, Beresford 25

Todd County 65, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 29

Tri-State, N.D. 54, Wilmot 29

Vermillion 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 41, OT

Viborg-Hurley 58, Avon 23

Wagner 61, O’Neill, Neb. 14

Wall 46, Custer 39

West Central 73, Dell Rapids 23

White River 65, Lyman 28

281 Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Hitchcock-Tulare 46, Sunshine Bible Academy 8

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Wessington Springs 39

Semifinal=

Highmore-Harrold 58, Iroquois/Doland 35

Wolsey-Wessington 46, James Valley Christian 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lisbon, N.D. vs. Sisseton, ppd.

McIntosh vs. Wakpala, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

