Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hartford 65, Woodstock Union 50

Hazen Union 57, Peoples Academy 49

Northfield 69, Mid Vermont Christian School 59

Richford 71, Craftsbury Academy 46

Rivendell, N.H. 49, Blue Mountain Union 42

Vergennes Union 56, Otter Valley Union 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milton vs. Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax, ppd.

Mount Abraham Union vs. Mill River Union, ppd.

Spaulding vs. Middlebury Union, ppd.

Springfield vs. Green Mountain Union, ppd.

White River Valley vs. Proctor, ppd.

Winooski vs. Missisquoi Valley Union, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

