Trevor Moore breaks late tie, Kings beat Penguins 4-3

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 5:24 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Trevor Moore broke a third-period tie with his second goal of the game in the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Sidney Crosby scored his 498th career goal for Pittsburgh.

Moore took a lead pass from Blake Lizotte and beat goalie Tristan Jarry on a breakaway with 6:39 left.

Drew Doughty and Alex Iafallo also scored for Los Angeles, coming off an overtime loss in Philadelphia on Saturday. Cal Petersen made 24 saves.

Bryan Rust had two third-period goals for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry stopped 34 shots.

RANGERS 3, KRAKEN 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Defenseman K’Andre Miller scored with 34 seconds left and Igor Shesterkin made 40 saves to help New York beat expansion Seattle.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Alexis Lafreniere also scored for the Rangers.

Yanni Gourde tied it for Seattle on a power-play goal with 1:08 left with goalie Philip Grubauer off for an extra skater. Jared McCann also scored for the Kraken. Grubauer made 21 saves.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

