CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metrobus changes schedule | End of DC utility moratorium | Va. vaccination coordinator steps down | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Sports » Torino beats Fiorentina 4-0…

Torino beats Fiorentina 4-0 in postponed Serie A game

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 1:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Josip Brekalo scored twice as Torino beat Fiorentina 4-0 in Serie A on Monday to end the Viola’s five-match unbeaten run.

Wilfried Singo and Antonio Sanabria also scored for Torino, which is unbeaten at home in seven straight matches for the first time since 2016-17.

Torino moved up to ninth place while Fiorentina, one of the revelations of the first half of the season, remained sixth.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday but then postponed by a day to allow Torino’s players more time to recover from an outbreak of the coronavirus.

It was the first match of 2022 for both clubs. Torino was blocked by local health authorities from playing against Atalanta in the previous round after six players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Likewise, Fiorentina was supposed to face Udinese, which was also blocked from action due to numerous positives.

Jonathan Ikoné, the winger whom Fiorentina signed from French champion Lille, came on for the final 12 minutes.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up