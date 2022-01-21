CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Thursday's Scores

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 4:00 AM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boone Co. 77, Beechwood 63

Cov. Catholic 102, Walton-Verona 62

East Ridge 83, Jenkins 34

Harlan Co. 80, Letcher County Central 68

Murray 91, Lou. Eastern 51

Ohio Co. 66, McLean Co. 48

St. Henry 76, Newport Central Catholic 45

Villa Madonna 52, Ludlow 44

Western Hills 101, Frankfort Christian 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ballard Memorial vs. Fulton Co., ccd.

Barbourville vs. Oneida Baptist, ccd.

Casey Co. vs. Somerset, ccd.

Cordia vs. Red Bird, ccd.

East Carter vs. Fairview, ccd.

Jackson City vs. Magoffin Co., ccd.

John Hardin vs. Fort Knox, ccd.

Whitesville Trinity vs. Muhlenberg County, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

