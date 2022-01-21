Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boone Co. 77, Beechwood 63
Cov. Catholic 102, Walton-Verona 62
East Ridge 83, Jenkins 34
Harlan Co. 80, Letcher County Central 68
Murray 91, Lou. Eastern 51
Ohio Co. 66, McLean Co. 48
St. Henry 76, Newport Central Catholic 45
Villa Madonna 52, Ludlow 44
Western Hills 101, Frankfort Christian 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ballard Memorial vs. Fulton Co., ccd.
Barbourville vs. Oneida Baptist, ccd.
Casey Co. vs. Somerset, ccd.
Cordia vs. Red Bird, ccd.
East Carter vs. Fairview, ccd.
Jackson City vs. Magoffin Co., ccd.
John Hardin vs. Fort Knox, ccd.
Whitesville Trinity vs. Muhlenberg County, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
