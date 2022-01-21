Thursday’s Scores The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Anderson Co. 64, Ryle 61 Breckinridge Co. 48, Daviess Co. 30 Caldwell Co. 69, Dawson Springs 53…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Anderson Co. 64, Ryle 61 Breckinridge Co. 48, Daviess Co. 30 Caldwell Co. 69, Dawson Springs 53 Graves Co. 54, Jackson, Mo. 47 Lou. Fairdale 53, Hancock Co. 27 Lou. Mercy 64, Bullitt East 50 Madison Southern 56, Great Crossing 43 Newport Central Catholic 39, Bishop Brossart 36 Ohio Co. 43, McLean Co. 39 Owen Co. 66, Gallatin Co. 30 Russell Co. 62, Clinton Co. 51 Warren Central 46, Warren East 41 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Ballard Memorial vs. Fulton Co., ccd. Barbourville vs. Oneida Baptist, ccd. Boyd Co. vs. Fairview, ccd. Cordia vs. Red Bird, ccd. Danville Christian vs. Lincoln Co., ccd. East Ridge vs. Pikeville, ccd. John Hardin vs. Fort Knox, ccd. Perry Co. Central vs. Hazard, ccd. Pineville vs. Lynn Camp, ccd. Western Hills vs. Frankfort Christian, ccd. ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.