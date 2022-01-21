CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 4:00 AM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson Co. 64, Ryle 61

Breckinridge Co. 48, Daviess Co. 30

Caldwell Co. 69, Dawson Springs 53

Graves Co. 54, Jackson, Mo. 47

Lou. Fairdale 53, Hancock Co. 27

Lou. Mercy 64, Bullitt East 50

Madison Southern 56, Great Crossing 43

Newport Central Catholic 39, Bishop Brossart 36

Ohio Co. 43, McLean Co. 39

Owen Co. 66, Gallatin Co. 30

Russell Co. 62, Clinton Co. 51

Warren Central 46, Warren East 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ballard Memorial vs. Fulton Co., ccd.

Barbourville vs. Oneida Baptist, ccd.

Boyd Co. vs. Fairview, ccd.

Cordia vs. Red Bird, ccd.

Danville Christian vs. Lincoln Co., ccd.

East Ridge vs. Pikeville, ccd.

John Hardin vs. Fort Knox, ccd.

Perry Co. Central vs. Hazard, ccd.

Pineville vs. Lynn Camp, ccd.

Western Hills vs. Frankfort Christian, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

