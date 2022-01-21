Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson Co. 64, Ryle 61
Breckinridge Co. 48, Daviess Co. 30
Caldwell Co. 69, Dawson Springs 53
Graves Co. 54, Jackson, Mo. 47
Lou. Fairdale 53, Hancock Co. 27
Lou. Mercy 64, Bullitt East 50
Madison Southern 56, Great Crossing 43
Newport Central Catholic 39, Bishop Brossart 36
Ohio Co. 43, McLean Co. 39
Owen Co. 66, Gallatin Co. 30
Russell Co. 62, Clinton Co. 51
Warren Central 46, Warren East 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ballard Memorial vs. Fulton Co., ccd.
Barbourville vs. Oneida Baptist, ccd.
Boyd Co. vs. Fairview, ccd.
Cordia vs. Red Bird, ccd.
Danville Christian vs. Lincoln Co., ccd.
East Ridge vs. Pikeville, ccd.
John Hardin vs. Fort Knox, ccd.
Perry Co. Central vs. Hazard, ccd.
Pineville vs. Lynn Camp, ccd.
Western Hills vs. Frankfort Christian, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
