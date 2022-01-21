Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 57, Waubay/Summit 50
Arlington 63, Lake Preston 33
Canton 69, Parker 65
Chamberlain 60, Miller 25
Dell Rapids 65, Madison 60, OT
Deuel 81, Sisseton 58
Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Colman-Egan 38
Ethan 55, Corsica/Stickney 45
Freeman 56, Menno 27
Gregory 64, Kimball/White Lake 29
Hanson 61, Canistota 60
Harding County 59, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 53
Herreid/Selby Area 65, North Central Co-Op 44
Howard 49, Bridgewater-Emery 42
Ipswich 44, Faulkton 32
Irene-Wakonda 54, Alcester-Hudson 37
Leola/Frederick 48, Northwestern 42
Little Wound 86, Crow Creek 42
Parkston 61, Bon Homme 40
Pierre 80, Douglas 41
Santee, Neb. 64, Marty Indian 56
Sioux Falls Christian 48, Vermillion 39
Sioux Valley 79, Deubrook 56
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 51, Mitchell Christian 37
West Central 66, Lennox 49
Winner 56, Tri-Valley 50
281 Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Wolsey-Wessington 55, Wessington Springs 29
Fifth Place=
Highmore-Harrold 47, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 32
Seventh Place=
Iroquois/Doland 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 48
Third Place=
Hitchcock-Tulare 60, James Valley Christian 56
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Hemingford, Neb. 52, Edgemont 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Britton-Hecla vs. Redfield, ppd.
McLaughlin vs. Mobridge-Pollock, ppd.
