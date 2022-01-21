Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Aberdeen Christian 57, Waubay/Summit 50 Arlington 63, Lake Preston 33 Canton 69, Parker 65 Chamberlain 60, Miller…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 57, Waubay/Summit 50

Arlington 63, Lake Preston 33

Canton 69, Parker 65

Chamberlain 60, Miller 25

Dell Rapids 65, Madison 60, OT

Deuel 81, Sisseton 58

Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Colman-Egan 38

Ethan 55, Corsica/Stickney 45

Freeman 56, Menno 27

Gregory 64, Kimball/White Lake 29

Hanson 61, Canistota 60

Harding County 59, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 53

Herreid/Selby Area 65, North Central Co-Op 44

Howard 49, Bridgewater-Emery 42

Ipswich 44, Faulkton 32

Irene-Wakonda 54, Alcester-Hudson 37

Leola/Frederick 48, Northwestern 42

Little Wound 86, Crow Creek 42

Parkston 61, Bon Homme 40

Pierre 80, Douglas 41

Santee, Neb. 64, Marty Indian 56

Sioux Falls Christian 48, Vermillion 39

Sioux Valley 79, Deubrook 56

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 51, Mitchell Christian 37

West Central 66, Lennox 49

Winner 56, Tri-Valley 50

281 Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Wolsey-Wessington 55, Wessington Springs 29

Fifth Place=

Highmore-Harrold 47, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 32

Seventh Place=

Iroquois/Doland 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 48

Third Place=

Hitchcock-Tulare 60, James Valley Christian 56

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Hemingford, Neb. 52, Edgemont 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Britton-Hecla vs. Redfield, ppd.

McLaughlin vs. Mobridge-Pollock, ppd.

