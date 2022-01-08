Teams at African Cup must play match if they have 11 players

A team at the African Cup of Nations will be required to play a match provided it has a minimum…

A team at the African Cup of Nations will be required to play a match provided it has a minimum of 11 available squad members who have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Even if there is no goalkeeper available, an outfield player must play in goal to fulfil a fixture, provided there is a total of 11 players.

“A team that does not have a minimum of 11 players available will be considered to have lost the match 0-2,” organizers said in an update of their COVID-19 regulations that was released on Saturday.

They say, however, the organizing committee is within its right to “take the appropriate decision” in “exceptional cases.”

Many squads have been affected by coronavirus cases in the buildup to the tournament in Cameroon that starts on Sunday.

