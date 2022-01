Sydney Classic Results

Friday At Sydney Olympic Park Sydney Purse: $521,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor SYDNEY (AP) _ Results Friday from Sydney Tennis Classic…

SYDNEY (AP) _ Results Friday from Sydney Tennis Classic at Sydney Olympic Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Reilly Opelka (4), United States, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4.

Aslan Karatsev (1), Russia, def. Daniel Evans (3), Britain, 6-3, 6-7 (13), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Barbora Krejcikova (3), Czech Republic, def. Anett Kontaveit (4), Estonia, 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (12).

Paula Badosa (5), Spain, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and John Peers (3), Australia, def. Matt Reid and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (6), Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Vivian Heisen, Germany, and Panna Udvardy, Hungary, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 6-2, 6-3.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 10-6.

