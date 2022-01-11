CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. urges more residents to get boosters | Omicron may be headed for rapid drop | Md. parents detail impact of pandemic on learning | Latest DC-area cases
Sydney Classic Results

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 8:29 PM

Wednesday

At Sydney Olympic Park

Sydney

Purse: $521,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SYDNEY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Sydney Tennis Classic at Sydney Olympic Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Lorenzo Sonego (5), Italy, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Anett Kontaveit (4), Estonia, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-3, 6-1.

Ons Jabeur (7), Tunisia, def. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

