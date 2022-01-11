Sydney Classic Results

Wednesday
At Sydney Olympic Park
Sydney
Purse: $521,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
SYDNEY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Sydney Tennis Classic at Sydney Olympic Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Lorenzo Sonego (5), Italy, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3.
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Anett Kontaveit (4), Estonia, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-3, 6-1.
Ons Jabeur (7), Tunisia, def. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.
