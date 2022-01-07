Svechnikov scores 2, Hurricanes beat Flames 6-3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes returned to action after nearly a week…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes returned to action after nearly a week layoff by beating the Calgary Flames 6-3 on Friday night.

Brady Skjei had a goal and two assists, while Derek Stepan, Jesper Fast and Tony DeAngelo also scored and Steven Lorentz had two assists for Carolina, which won for the ninth time in 10 games. The Hurricanes moved past Washington and the New York Rangers into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots while playing a full game for the first time in nearly three weeks.

Blake Coleman and Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames, who lost three straight for their longest stretch without a point this season.

Dan Vladar stopped 31 shots while appearing in back-to-back-games for only the second time this season after suffering the loss in Thursday night’s 4-1 defeat at Tampa Bay.

BLUES 5, CAPITALS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich had two goals and an assist, Ville Husso stopped 26 shots to help St. Louis beat Washington.

Torey Krug, Oskar Sundqvist and Ivan Barbashev also scored to help the Blues improve to 8-2-2 in their last 12 games, and 10-0-1 in their last 11 at home. Ryan O’Reilly and Robert Thomas each added two assists.

Daniel Sprong scored for Washington, which lost in regulation for the third time in its last 12 games (6-3-3). Ilya Samsonov gave up four goals on 16 shots through two periods, and Zach Fucale stopped all seven shots he faced in the third.

The Capitals began the night in first place in the Metropolitan Division due to a tiebreaker with the New York Rangers, but were passed by Carolina — which beat Calgary — and now trail the Rangers due to a tiebreaker.

Buchnevich, Sundqvist and Barbashev scored in the second period to give St. Louis a 4-1 lead. The scoring burst came on just six shots on goal in the period against Samsonov.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.