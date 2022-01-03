CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » Struggling side Troyes appoints…

Struggling side Troyes appoints Bruno Irles as new coach

The Associated Press

January 3, 2022, 11:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TROYES, France (AP) — Struggling first division side Troyes appointed Bruno Irles as its new coach on Monday after Laurent Batlles was fired during the midseason break.

Troyes said in a statement that Irles was given a contract until June 2023.

Troyes was promoted last season and is in 15th place after 19 rounds heading into Sunday’s game at fifth-placed Montpellier.

The 46-year-old Irles won two league titles with Monaco as a defender and was part of the coaching staff under Didier Deschamps after retiring in 2003.

The Frenchman then coached Monaco’s reserves from 2011-13 and had regular work as a television pundit.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Defense secretary taking more authority for use of DC Guard

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

CMMC, cybersecurity, acquisition initiatives made the federal IT community take notice

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up