ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » Sports » St. Louis MLS expansion…

St. Louis MLS expansion team hires Bradley Carnell as coach

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 12:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The new MLS team in St. Louis named Bradley Carnell as head coach on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old Carnell is a former defender who played in more than 300 professional games and made three starts in the 2002 World Cup for his native South Africa. He’ll lead St. Louis City SC when the team joins the league in 2023.

Carnell was named an assistant coach of MLS’ New York Red Bulls in 2017 and became interim head coach in September 2020, leading the Red Bulls to a sixth-place finish and a postseason berth. He returned to his role as assistant coach for the 2021 season after the Red Bulls hired Gerhard Struber.

St. Louis City SC will play in a new stadium under construction on the western end of downtown. The addition of Charlotte FC this year and St. Louis City SC will give MLS 29 teams.

___

MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

For DoD, solving spectrum sharing is a matter of national, economic security

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up