All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 34 25 7 1 1 54 117 75 Knoxville 32 25 4 1 2 53 124 70 Peoria 29 20 5 1 3 44 108 65 Quad City 32 18 7 3 4 43 109 88 Fayetteville 31 20 10 1 0 41 97 74 Roanoke 30 16 9 2 3 38 97 75 Pensacola 30 15 11 3 1 34 102 90 Evansville 32 16 16 0 0 32 81 86 Birmingham 33 8 21 4 0 20 76 123 Macon 33 6 25 1 1 14 66 149 Vermilion County 28 3 22 3 0 9 43 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 0

Birmingham 4, Roanoke 3

Evansville 3, Huntsville 1

Knoxville 4, Vermilion County 0

Peoria 4, Quad City 2

Pensacola at Fayetteville, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Pensacola 2

Macon 4, Birmingham 2

Huntsville 5, Roanoke 3

Peoria 4, Vermilion County 0

Quad City 5, Knoxville 2

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

