All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|34
|25
|7
|1
|1
|54
|117
|75
|Knoxville
|32
|25
|4
|1
|2
|53
|124
|70
|Peoria
|29
|20
|5
|1
|3
|44
|108
|65
|Quad City
|32
|18
|7
|3
|4
|43
|109
|88
|Fayetteville
|31
|20
|10
|1
|0
|41
|97
|74
|Roanoke
|30
|16
|9
|2
|3
|38
|97
|75
|Pensacola
|30
|15
|11
|3
|1
|34
|102
|90
|Evansville
|32
|16
|16
|0
|0
|32
|81
|86
|Birmingham
|33
|8
|21
|4
|0
|20
|76
|123
|Macon
|33
|6
|25
|1
|1
|14
|66
|149
|Vermilion County
|28
|3
|22
|3
|0
|9
|43
|125
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Macon 0
Birmingham 4, Roanoke 3
Evansville 3, Huntsville 1
Knoxville 4, Vermilion County 0
Peoria 4, Quad City 2
Pensacola at Fayetteville, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Pensacola 2
Macon 4, Birmingham 2
Huntsville 5, Roanoke 3
Peoria 4, Vermilion County 0
Quad City 5, Knoxville 2
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.