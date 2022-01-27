CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 32 24 6 1 1 52 111 69
Knoxville 30 24 3 1 2 51 118 65
Quad City 30 17 6 3 4 41 102 82
Peoria 27 18 5 1 3 40 100 63
Roanoke 28 16 7 2 3 38 91 66
Fayetteville 29 18 10 1 0 37 91 72
Pensacola 29 15 10 3 1 34 100 87
Evansville 31 15 16 0 0 30 78 85
Birmingham 31 7 20 4 0 18 70 116
Macon 31 5 24 1 1 12 62 144
Vermilion County 26 3 20 3 0 9 43 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke 10, Macon 1

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

