All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|31
|24
|5
|1
|1
|52
|108
|64
|Knoxville
|29
|23
|3
|1
|2
|49
|113
|64
|Quad City
|29
|17
|5
|3
|4
|41
|101
|77
|Peoria
|26
|17
|5
|1
|3
|38
|95
|61
|Fayetteville
|28
|17
|10
|1
|0
|35
|88
|71
|Roanoke
|26
|14
|7
|2
|3
|34
|76
|62
|Pensacola
|28
|14
|10
|3
|1
|32
|87
|83
|Evansville
|29
|14
|15
|0
|0
|28
|71
|79
|Birmingham
|30
|7
|19
|4
|0
|18
|69
|113
|Macon
|29
|5
|22
|1
|1
|12
|57
|121
|Vermilion County
|25
|3
|19
|3
|0
|9
|42
|112
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Knoxville 5, Fayetteville 3
Birmingham 3, Macon 1
Evansville 3, Vermilion County 2
Huntsville 3, Roanoke 2
Peoria 3, Quad City 2
Saturday’s Games
Vermilion County at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
