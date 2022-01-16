CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 16 more Montgomery Co. schools to go virtual | Prince George's Co. extends mask mandate into March | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 29 23 4 1 1 50 105 60
Knoxville 28 22 3 1 2 47 108 61
Quad City 28 17 5 2 4 40 99 74
Peoria 25 16 5 1 3 36 92 59
Fayetteville 27 17 9 1 0 35 85 66
Roanoke 25 14 6 2 3 34 74 59
Pensacola 28 14 10 3 1 32 87 83
Evansville 28 13 15 0 0 26 68 77
Birmingham 28 5 19 4 0 14 64 112
Macon 28 5 21 1 1 12 56 118
Vermilion County 24 3 19 2 0 8 40 109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Macon 4, Knoxville 3

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 1, Evansville 0

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 0

Peoria 3, Vermilion County 1

Sunday’s Games

Peoria 7, Quad City 4

Knoxville 3, Evansville 1

Monday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up