All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|29
|23
|4
|1
|1
|50
|105
|60
|Knoxville
|28
|22
|3
|1
|2
|47
|108
|61
|Quad City
|28
|17
|5
|2
|4
|40
|99
|74
|Peoria
|25
|16
|5
|1
|3
|36
|92
|59
|Fayetteville
|27
|17
|9
|1
|0
|35
|85
|66
|Roanoke
|25
|14
|6
|2
|3
|34
|74
|59
|Pensacola
|28
|14
|10
|3
|1
|32
|87
|83
|Evansville
|28
|13
|15
|0
|0
|26
|68
|77
|Birmingham
|28
|5
|19
|4
|0
|14
|64
|112
|Macon
|28
|5
|21
|1
|1
|12
|56
|118
|Vermilion County
|24
|3
|19
|2
|0
|8
|40
|109
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Macon 4, Knoxville 3
Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2
Huntsville 1, Evansville 0
Birmingham 4, Pensacola 0
Peoria 3, Vermilion County 1
Sunday’s Games
Peoria 7, Quad City 4
Knoxville 3, Evansville 1
Monday’s Games
Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.