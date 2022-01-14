All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|28
|22
|4
|1
|1
|48
|104
|60
|Knoxville
|26
|21
|3
|0
|2
|44
|102
|56
|Quad City
|27
|17
|4
|2
|4
|40
|95
|67
|Fayetteville
|26
|17
|8
|1
|0
|35
|83
|63
|Peoria
|23
|14
|5
|1
|3
|32
|82
|54
|Roanoke
|24
|13
|6
|2
|3
|32
|71
|57
|Pensacola
|27
|14
|9
|3
|1
|32
|87
|79
|Evansville
|26
|13
|13
|0
|0
|26
|67
|73
|Birmingham
|27
|4
|19
|4
|0
|12
|60
|112
|Macon
|27
|4
|21
|1
|1
|10
|52
|115
|Vermilion County
|23
|3
|18
|2
|0
|8
|39
|106
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Macon 6, Birmingham 1
Friday’s Games
Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 1
Knoxville 6, Macon 5
Quad City 5, Evansville 2
Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2
Peoria 8, Vermilion County 2
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
