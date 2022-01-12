All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 27 22 3 1 1 48 102 57…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 27 22 3 1 1 48 102 57 Knoxville 25 20 3 0 2 42 96 51 Quad City 26 16 4 2 4 38 90 65 Fayetteville 25 17 7 1 0 35 82 59 Peoria 22 13 5 1 3 30 74 52 Roanoke 23 12 6 2 3 30 67 56 Pensacola 26 13 9 3 1 30 84 77 Evansville 25 13 12 0 0 26 65 68 Birmingham 26 4 18 4 0 12 59 106 Vermilion County 22 3 17 2 0 8 37 98 Macon 25 3 21 0 1 7 41 108

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Knoxville 2, Huntsville 1

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.