CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Parents urge Arlington Co. schools to align with CDC | COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women | DC's 'limited public health emergency' | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 27 22 3 1 1 48 102 57
Knoxville 25 20 3 0 2 42 96 51
Quad City 26 16 4 2 4 38 90 65
Fayetteville 25 17 7 1 0 35 82 59
Peoria 22 13 5 1 3 30 74 52
Roanoke 23 12 6 2 3 30 67 56
Pensacola 26 13 9 3 1 30 84 77
Evansville 25 13 12 0 0 26 65 68
Birmingham 26 4 18 4 0 12 59 106
Vermilion County 22 3 17 2 0 8 37 98
Macon 25 3 21 0 1 7 41 108

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Knoxville 2, Huntsville 1

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Massive unanswered questions remain as Navy begins process to defuel Red Hill

Biden administration takes new approach to gather data on federal workforce quickly

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

OPM to create Chief Diversity Officer Council to elevate role across government

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up