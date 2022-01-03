CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 3, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 23 19 3 1 0 41 87 50
Knoxville 23 18 3 0 2 38 90 49
Quad City 24 16 3 2 3 37 86 56
Fayetteville 23 15 7 1 0 31 72 55
Peoria 20 12 4 1 3 28 68 48
Roanoke 21 11 5 2 3 28 63 50
Pensacola 24 12 8 3 1 28 72 67
Evansville 23 12 11 0 0 24 60 62
Birmingham 24 3 17 4 0 10 49 94
Vermilion County 20 3 15 2 0 8 35 90
Macon 23 3 19 0 1 7 37 98

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria 6, Evansville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

Federal offices in D.C. region closed Monday

Defense secretary taking more authority for use of DC Guard

CMMC, cybersecurity, acquisition initiatives made the federal IT community take notice

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up