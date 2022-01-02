All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|23
|19
|3
|1
|0
|41
|87
|50
|Knoxville
|23
|18
|3
|0
|2
|38
|90
|49
|Quad City
|24
|16
|3
|2
|3
|37
|86
|56
|Fayetteville
|23
|15
|7
|1
|0
|31
|72
|55
|Roanoke
|21
|11
|5
|2
|3
|28
|63
|50
|Pensacola
|24
|12
|8
|3
|1
|28
|72
|67
|Peoria
|19
|11
|4
|1
|3
|26
|62
|46
|Evansville
|22
|12
|10
|0
|0
|24
|58
|56
|Birmingham
|24
|3
|17
|4
|0
|10
|49
|94
|Vermilion County
|20
|3
|15
|2
|0
|8
|35
|90
|Macon
|23
|3
|19
|0
|1
|7
|37
|98
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville 3, Pensacola 0
Quad City 4, Vermilion County 0
Evansville 7, Peoria 3
Sunday’s Games
Evansville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
