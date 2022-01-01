All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|23
|19
|3
|1
|0
|41
|87
|50
|Knoxville
|22
|17
|3
|0
|2
|36
|87
|49
|Quad City
|23
|15
|3
|2
|3
|35
|82
|56
|Fayetteville
|23
|15
|7
|1
|0
|31
|72
|55
|Roanoke
|21
|11
|5
|2
|3
|28
|63
|50
|Pensacola
|23
|12
|7
|3
|1
|28
|72
|64
|Peoria
|18
|11
|3
|1
|3
|26
|59
|39
|Evansville
|21
|11
|10
|0
|0
|22
|51
|53
|Birmingham
|24
|3
|17
|4
|0
|10
|49
|94
|Vermilion County
|19
|3
|14
|2
|0
|8
|35
|86
|Macon
|23
|3
|19
|0
|1
|7
|37
|98
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Macon 1
Knoxville 4, Pensacola 3
Roanoke 4, Huntsville 1
Peoria 4, Evansville 1
Vermilion County 4, Quad City 3
Saturday’s Games
Pensacola at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Evansville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
