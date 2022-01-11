CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. urges more residents to get boosters | Omicron may be headed for rapid drop | Md. parents detail impact of pandemic on learning | Latest DC-area cases
Southampton dominates Brentford in 4-1 win in EPL

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 6:42 PM

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton earned its biggest Premier League win of the season by beating Brentford 4-1 with the south-coast club’s new owner in attendance on Tuesday.

Jan Bednarek, Armando Broja and Che Adams scored and Southampton added an own-goal from Brentford goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez in a match rescheduled from December because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Brentford squad.

Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt’s goal canceled out Bednarek’s fifth-minute header off James Ward-Prowse’s corner, but the home team went to halftime up 2-1 after the own-goal.

Southampton’s win in front of new majority owner Dragan Solak moved the team to 11th place — two spots and one point above Brentford. Solak’s Sport Republic recently purchased the 80% stake that was held by Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng.

It was the first time since 2017 that Southampton scored four goals at St. Mary’s stadium.

Brentford has lost three of is last four league games and visits Liverpool on Sunday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

