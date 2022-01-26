CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Soto loaned to Livingstone by Norwich, recalled from Porto

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 2:36 PM

American forward Sebastian Soto was loaned from England’s Norwich to Scotland’s Livingston for the rest of the season on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old was recalled early from what was to have been a season-long loan to Portugal’s Porto.

A native of Carlsbad, California, Soto scored one goal in eight appearances with Porto B in the Portuguese second tier.

Soto transferred to Norwich from Hannover in July 2020 and spent the first half of last season on loan to Telstar in the Dutch second tier, scoring seven goals in 12 league matches. He made three appearances in the second half of the season for Norwich’s under-23 team.

Soto scored twice in his U.S. national team debut, an exhibition against Panama in November 2020.

