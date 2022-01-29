Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bellevue West 67, Omaha Marian 34 Bridgeport 63, Bayard 32 Chase County 49, Hershey 28 Fremont 80,…

Bellevue West 67, Omaha Marian 34

Bridgeport 63, Bayard 32

Chase County 49, Hershey 28

Fremont 80, Bellevue East 58

Grand Island def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit

Hartington Cedar Catholic 57, O’Neill 31

Lincoln High 80, Omaha Benson 41

Lincoln Northeast 61, Elkhorn South 30

Lincoln Pius X 64, Omaha Burke 32

Lincoln Southeast 58, Omaha North 19

Lincoln Southwest 60, Omaha Central 46

Millard North 58, Lincoln North Star 14

Millard West 54, Lincoln East 52

North Platte 62, Alliance 32

Potter-Dix 53, Minatare 16

Sidney 57, Brush, Colo. 38

Sioux County 65, Morrill 26

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Hastings St. Cecilia 35, Lincoln Lutheran 23

Dakota Oyate Challenge=

Third Place=

Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 51, Omaha Nation 40

ECNC Conference Tournament=

Play-in=

Palmyra 49, Johnson County Central 41

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Loomis 64, Hi-Line 25

NCC Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Ashland-Greenwood 35, Louisville 25

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Adams Central 61, Crete 28

Holdrege 32, Columbus Lakeview 26

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Stuart 46, Boyd County 38

RPAC Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Cambridge 39, Wallace 16

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Ainsworth 50, Minden 43

Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Beatrice 51, Wahoo 44

