Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue West 67, Omaha Marian 34
Bridgeport 63, Bayard 32
Chase County 49, Hershey 28
Fremont 80, Bellevue East 58
Grand Island def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit
Hartington Cedar Catholic 57, O’Neill 31
Lincoln High 80, Omaha Benson 41
Lincoln Northeast 61, Elkhorn South 30
Lincoln Pius X 64, Omaha Burke 32
Lincoln Southeast 58, Omaha North 19
Lincoln Southwest 60, Omaha Central 46
Millard North 58, Lincoln North Star 14
Millard West 54, Lincoln East 52
North Platte 62, Alliance 32
Potter-Dix 53, Minatare 16
Sidney 57, Brush, Colo. 38
Sioux County 65, Morrill 26
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Hastings St. Cecilia 35, Lincoln Lutheran 23
Dakota Oyate Challenge=
Third Place=
Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 51, Omaha Nation 40
ECNC Conference Tournament=
Play-in=
Palmyra 49, Johnson County Central 41
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Loomis 64, Hi-Line 25
NCC Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Ashland-Greenwood 35, Louisville 25
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Adams Central 61, Crete 28
Holdrege 32, Columbus Lakeview 26
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Stuart 46, Boyd County 38
RPAC Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Cambridge 39, Wallace 16
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Ainsworth 50, Minden 43
Trailblazer Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Beatrice 51, Wahoo 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
